Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $42.50 at Zacks Investment Research

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its target price upped by Zacks Investment Research to $42.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

SKX has been the topic of a number of other reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $46.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.77.

NYSE SKX opened at $37.17 on Tuesday. Skechers USA has a 12 month low of $21.45 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.95.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The textile maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Skechers USA will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $3,453,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 172,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,253,088.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 386,500 shares of company stock worth $13,995,705. Corporate insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Skechers USA by 1,270.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

