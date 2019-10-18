Skycoin (SKY) Price Hits $0.72 on Top Exchanges

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last seven days, Skycoin has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Skycoin coin can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00009104 BTC on major exchanges including Iquant, Cryptopia, Binance and ChaoEX. Skycoin has a total market capitalization of $11.59 million and $312,267.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00227705 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.87 or 0.01129439 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000796 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00029083 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00089636 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin’s launch date was December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Iquant, Binance, C2CX and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

