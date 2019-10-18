Skyworks Solutions’ (SWKS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 target price on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SWKS. Cowen raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Charter Equity restated a hold rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.42.

NASDAQ SWKS traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $87.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,921. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. Skyworks Solutions has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $94.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.96 and its 200-day moving average is $79.58.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $767.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.71 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 26.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total value of $858,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,295,188.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,639.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,749 shares of company stock worth $2,292,234. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 118.7% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

