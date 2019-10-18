Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SNBR. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $48.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14. Sleep Number has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $52.08.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $474.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.06 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.08% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 25,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $1,287,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shelly Radue Ibach sold 40,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $1,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter worth $24,372,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 1,345.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 488,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 454,914 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 12.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 461,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,645,000 after acquiring an additional 52,873 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 110.2% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,874,000 after acquiring an additional 116,400 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at about $6,999,000.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

