SOCO International (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) Shares Down 0.6%

SOCO International plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.79, 4,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SOCO International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.84.

About SOCO International (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

