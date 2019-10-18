Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the August 30th total of 4,000,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEDG shares. Northland Securities set a $88.00 target price on Solaredge Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.07.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Solaredge Technologies has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $91.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.06.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $1,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ronen Faier sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $4,231,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,511,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,599 shares of company stock valued at $20,141,696. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 376.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Recommended Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.