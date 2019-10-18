SolGold (LON:SOLG) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $22.09

Shares of SolGold plc (LON:SOLG) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and traded as low as $21.31. SolGold shares last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 6,532,683 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $393.43 million and a P/E ratio of -12.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 22.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.27.

SolGold Company Profile

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

