Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Svb Leerink raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital raised shares of Solid Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.86.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.83. 9,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,189. The company has a quick ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66. The firm has a market cap of $498.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.91. Solid Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $37.50.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. Equities analysts forecast that Solid Biosciences will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Life Sciences Maste Perceptive purchased 2,822,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, with a total value of $13,125,001.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solid Biosciences during the second quarter worth $255,000. 46.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

