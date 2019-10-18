Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Announces Earnings Results

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of SON opened at $57.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $66.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 51.04%.

In related news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $72,539.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,938 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,225.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SON. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on Sonoco Products and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

