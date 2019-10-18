Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.72-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $3.50-3.54 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SON. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.17.

Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.88. The company had a trading volume of 71,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,903. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $50.30 and a one year high of $66.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average of $61.06.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $72,539.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

