Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Upgraded to Hold at Vertical Group

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) was upgraded by research analysts at Vertical Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

NYSE SON traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.89. The company had a trading volume of 83,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,903. Sonoco Products has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $72,539.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SON. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 311.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 73.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

