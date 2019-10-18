SophiaTX Price Tops $0.0009 (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 18th. In the last week, SophiaTX has traded down 41.4% against the dollar. One SophiaTX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Kucoin, Bit-Z and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). SophiaTX has a market cap of $306,039.00 and $6,780.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00043463 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $484.34 or 0.06074519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001117 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000162 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00042459 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

About SophiaTX

SophiaTX (CRYPTO:SPHTX) is a token. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SophiaTX is www.sophiatx.com. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Liquid, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SophiaTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

