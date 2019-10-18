Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sophos Group (OTCMKTS:SPHHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sophos Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sophos Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sophos Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sophos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Sophos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

SPHHF opened at $7.27 on Monday. Sophos Group has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96 and a beta of 0.40.

Sophos Group Company Profile

Sophos Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-enabled end-user and network security solutions. The company offers XG Firewall, a next-generation firewall protection for network, users, and applications from new control center; SG UTM, a user interface to protect network and users; Secure Wi-Fi, a wireless access point; Secure Web Gateway for Web security; Secure Email Gateway solutions; and Phish Threat, an email phishing test simulation and training product.

