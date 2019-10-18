Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 8.7%

Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) fell 8.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.53, 1,014,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,222,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.68.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SRNE. ValuEngine raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.25.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market cap of $214.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.40.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 119.51% and a negative net margin of 1,107.37%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 20,830.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17,914 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 14,943 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 220,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 24,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

