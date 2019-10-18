South32 (LON:S32) Sets New 12-Month Low at $129.89

Shares of South32 Ltd (LON:S32) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 129.89 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 130.40 ($1.70), with a volume of 612579 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.10 ($1.73).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on South32 from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. UBS Group downgraded South32 to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 145 ($1.89) in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of South32 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised South32 to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 199.17 ($2.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 143.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 168.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. South32’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.66%.

In other South32 news, insider Graham Kerr sold 1,971,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 247 ($3.23), for a total value of £4,868,965.27 ($6,362,165.52).

About South32 (LON:S32)

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

