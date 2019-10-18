Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Position Lifted by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

SO stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.78. 44,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.16. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $62.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average of $56.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price objective on Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.70.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 123,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $7,642,986.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,836,040.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,127,607.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.