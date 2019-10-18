Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $37.59

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $37.59 and traded as low as $37.95. Southern Michigan Bancorp shares last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 375 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.59.

Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.47 million for the quarter. Southern Michigan Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 21.72%.

About Southern Michigan Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SOMC)

Southern Michigan Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Michigan Bank & Trust that provides a range of commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, institutions, and governmental agencies primarily in the southern Michigan communities. Its deposit products include interest and non-interest checking, passbook savings, and various types of money market accounts; time, savings, and demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

