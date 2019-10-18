SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.25% of SP Plus worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in SP Plus by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 65,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 67,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in SP Plus by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 289,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after purchasing an additional 20,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SP. Barrington Research set a $43.00 price objective on SP Plus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. BidaskClub downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of SP opened at $38.42 on Friday. SP Plus Corp has a 52-week low of $27.13 and a 52-week high of $38.64. The company has a market capitalization of $857.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $414.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus Corp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SP Plus news, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $46,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.