SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWB. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 695.0% in the 2nd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA CWB opened at $52.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.66. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a one year low of $45.13 and a one year high of $54.22.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

