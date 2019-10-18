SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 143.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,265,493 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.40% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $233,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNK. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 86.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 185,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,879 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1,898.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 15,817 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 53.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

JNK traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $108.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,107,176. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.14. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.76 and a fifty-two week high of $109.62.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

