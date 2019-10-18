SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by California Capital Advisors Inc.

California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 164.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 328,490,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,754,868,000 after buying an additional 204,230,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 207.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,539,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,090,000 after buying an additional 1,039,713 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 100.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 666,790 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,580,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 978.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 625,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,279,000 after buying an additional 567,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $113.42 and a fifty-two week high of $146.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.08.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

