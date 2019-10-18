SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 4.8% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Account Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period.

GLD stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.51. The company had a trading volume of 310,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,356,203. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.08. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $113.42 and a fifty-two week high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

