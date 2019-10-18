SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Bought by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) by 1,627.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,855 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 720.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 272.1% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 110.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF by 1,794.4% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,205. SPDR Portfolio Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $24.79 and a 1-year high of $31.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.22.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

