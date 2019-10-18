SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Holdings Lifted by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises about 18.9% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp owned about 0.27% of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust worth $744,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SPY opened at $299.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $295.98 and a 200-day moving average of $291.89. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $233.76 and a 12 month high of $302.63.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.3836 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.