SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 0.5% of Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of SPY opened at $299.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.89. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $233.76 and a 52-week high of $302.63.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a $1.3836 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 1.8%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

