Spectre.ai Dividend Token 1-Day Volume Tops $918.00 (SXDT)

Spectre.ai Dividend Token (CURRENCY:SXDT) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 18th. One Spectre.ai Dividend Token token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002513 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Spectre.ai Dividend Token has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. Spectre.ai Dividend Token has a market capitalization of $16.39 million and approximately $918.00 worth of Spectre.ai Dividend Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00043484 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.61 or 0.06148555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000420 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000268 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0875 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00043028 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Spectre.ai Dividend Token Profile

Spectre.ai Dividend Token is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s total supply is 140,270,691 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,073,519 tokens. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official website is www.spectre.ai. Spectre.ai Dividend Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI.

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Dividend Token

Spectre.ai Dividend Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Dividend Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Dividend Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Dividend Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

