Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharma is progressing well with its lead pipeline candidate, Rolontis and a regulatory application for the same is expected to be filed soon. An approval will boost the prospects of the company. Development of poziotinib is progressing well, including in a phase II pivotal study in second-line lung cancer. Moreover, the sale of its marketed products is helping Spectrum to focus on and support the development of its pipeline candidates. However, Spectrum faced regulatory setbacks including withdrawal of regulatory application for Rolontis seeking approval for neutropenia in the United States. Additional regulatory/development setbacks, especially related to Rolontis, could affect the stock. Loss estimates have narrowed ahead of Q3 earnings. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SPPI. B. Riley set a $18.00 price objective on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.92.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,632. The company has a quick ratio of 5.37, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $931.10 million, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.56.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. The business had revenue of ($1.25) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 9,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

