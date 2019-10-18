Spectrum (SPT) Trading Down 59.2% This Week

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 59.2% against the US dollar. One Spectrum token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $27,936.00 and $19,523.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.97 or 0.00669169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012689 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00013769 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000321 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

