Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

SPI stock opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.80. Spi Energy has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $7.32.

Get Spi Energy alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Spi Energy stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Spi Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Spi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.