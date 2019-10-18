Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $111.06, but opened at $113.59. Splunk shares last traded at $113.59, with a volume of 28,523 shares.

Specifically, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $1,536,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total value of $63,723.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,299,881.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,106,494. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price objective (down previously from $163.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus set a $156.00 price objective on Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.40 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $25,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 102.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

