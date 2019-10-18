SponsorsOne Inc (CNSX:SPO) Insider Myles Bartholomew Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

SponsorsOne Inc (CNSX:SPO) insider Myles Bartholomew sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.05, for a total value of $25,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,879.80.

Myles Bartholomew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Myles Bartholomew sold 2,637 shares of SponsorsOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.06, for a total value of $158.22.

On Friday, August 30th, Myles Bartholomew sold 40,000 shares of SponsorsOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total value of $1,534.88.

SponsorsOne Inc has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

About SponsorsOne

SponsorsOne Inc, an early stage technology company, develops and operates a cloud based social sponsorship platform for connecting and facilitating one-to one engagement between corporations to users in social networks. It operates SponsorsCloud, a platform that integrates with social networks and enables the delivery of the smart, social media marketing campaigns, and enables transactions through its e-commerce platform, which supports the exchange of goods and services between brands and users; and SponsorCoin, a currency used to compensate the users for interacting, engaging, and creating social media content around a brands campaign.

