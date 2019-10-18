Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Spotify to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Spotify from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $160.32.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded down $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $115.30. 33,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,845. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Spotify has a 1-year low of $103.29 and a 1-year high of $161.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.92 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.65 and a 200-day moving average of $139.76.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. Spotify had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Spotify will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

