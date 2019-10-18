SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Stock Price Down 6.5%

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) was down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.45, approximately 6,419,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 4,664,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of SRC Energy in a report on Monday, August 12th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of SRC Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of SRC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SRC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.52.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.12 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 678,732 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 134,337 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 67,953 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 274.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 48,980 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of SRC Energy by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter.

SRC Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.