SSE (LON:SSE) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

SSE (LON:SSE)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SSE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on SSE from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSE to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,255 ($16.40) to GBX 1,290 ($16.86) in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on SSE from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,300 ($16.99) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SSE from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,236.50 ($16.16).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,316 ($17.20) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,217 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,142.13. SSE has a 52 week low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,325 ($17.31).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

