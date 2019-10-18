ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 2,055 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 23,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,004 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 10,263 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 7,066 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on INTC shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

In other Intel news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 13,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $699,094.33. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 450,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,146,859.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $128,410.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock worth $2,135,306. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,576,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,147,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.52. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.51%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

