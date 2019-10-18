ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 155.2% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 179 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.42.

In related news, SVP Gregory B. Plemmons sold 1,249 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $204,074.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,610.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David S. Congdon sold 30,150 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $4,990,126.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,351.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,799 shares of company stock valued at $14,586,493. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.70. The company had a trading volume of 263,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,849. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.39. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.52. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $178.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

