STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

STAAR Surgical stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $28.35. 93,153 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,491. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.25 and a beta of 2.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.32. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $51.30.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 5.80%. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,846 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Defender Capital LLC. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 601,828 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,069,000 after buying an additional 77,142 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

