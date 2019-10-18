Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.57 Million

Brokerages expect that Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) will post sales of $101.57 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stag Industrial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $96.41 million to $104.23 million. Stag Industrial reported sales of $88.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Stag Industrial will report full-year sales of $400.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $383.85 million to $408.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $446.77 million, with estimates ranging from $388.80 million to $470.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stag Industrial.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.90 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Shares of STAG traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $30.48. 310,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,371. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.74. Stag Industrial has a 1 year low of $23.24 and a 1 year high of $31.66.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

In other Stag Industrial news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,051,886.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,051,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,633,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,832 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,514 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stag Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,694,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Stag Industrial by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,750,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,183 shares in the last quarter. 88.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

