Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE SSI opened at $2.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $64.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Stage Stores has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.41 and a 200-day moving average of $1.01.

Stage Stores (NYSE:SSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $381.85 million during the quarter. Stage Stores had a negative net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 36.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stage Stores will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stage Stores news, EVP Thorsten I. Weber purchased 229,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $227,205.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 343,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,966.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens purchased 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 312,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,805 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Stage Stores by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,395,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Stage Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Stage Stores by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 47,389 shares during the last quarter. 44.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stage Stores Company Profile

Stage Stores, Inc operates specialty department stores primarily in small and mid-sized towns and communities in the United States. Its merchandise portfolio comprises moderately priced and brand name apparel, accessories, cosmetics, footwear, and home goods. The company also offers merchandise direct-to-consumer through its e-commerce Website, and private label credit card and loyalty programs.

