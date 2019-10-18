Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Goldman Sachs Group

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN)‘s stock had its “conviction-buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 990 ($12.94) target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 970 ($12.67). Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.36% from the company’s current price.

STAN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.75) target price (down previously from GBX 695 ($9.08)) on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.71) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Standard Chartered presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 698.67 ($9.13).

Shares of Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 658.40 ($8.60) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 656.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 670.80. Standard Chartered has a 1 year low of GBX 514.20 ($6.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 742.60 ($9.70). The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion and a PE ratio of 41.41.

Standard Chartered PLC., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments. It offers retail products, such as deposits, savings, mortgages, credit cards, and personal loans; wealth management that include investments, portfolio management, insurance and advices, and planning services; and transaction banking services, such as cash management, payments and transactions, securities services, and trade financing products.

