Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reiterated their buy rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in a research note published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $156.12.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of SWK stock opened at $148.35 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $154.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.72 and its 200 day moving average is $141.09. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

In other news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total value of $1,487,744.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,903,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWK. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 14,464.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,377 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,545.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 354,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,318,000 after purchasing an additional 333,308 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 862,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,679,000 after purchasing an additional 311,185 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,059,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,264,000 after purchasing an additional 204,223 shares during the period. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.