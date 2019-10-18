Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Decreased by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 95.7% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, insider Kevin R. Johnson sold 23,390 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total value of $2,299,704.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total transaction of $883,906.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,712.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,767 shares of company stock worth $13,730,357. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,860,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,917,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $57.39 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.65.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The coffee company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Starbucks from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.10.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

