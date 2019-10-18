Startcoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $132.00 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. In the last week, Startcoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Startcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000066 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittylicious and YoBit. Startcoin has a total market cap of $237,119.00 and approximately $132.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00007841 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin Coin Profile

Startcoin (START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org.

Startcoin Coin Trading

Startcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and Bittylicious. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

