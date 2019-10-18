STASIS EURO Price Reaches $1.11 on Exchanges (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. During the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $35.51 million and approximately $913,606.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can currently be purchased for $1.11 or 0.00013931 BTC on major exchanges including IDCM, Kyber Network, OKCoin and Tokens.net.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00043352 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $485.49 or 0.06100359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000418 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00001091 BTC.

BitForex Token (BF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00042484 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000055 BTC.

STASIS EURO Token Profile

STASIS EURO (CRYPTO:EURS) is a token. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official website is stasis.net. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet.

STASIS EURO Token Trading

STASIS EURO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kyber Network, DSX, Tokens.net, Ethfinex, HitBTC, OKCoin and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

