State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,505 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 80.8% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 70.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 30.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNH traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.41. 334,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,423,762. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $17.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.55.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.11 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Senior Housing Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 37.74%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Monday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

