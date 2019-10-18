State of Alaska Department of Revenue Makes New $617,000 Investment in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,650,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,183,000 after buying an additional 950,909 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,063,000. Castine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Castine Capital Management LLC now owns 356,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 211,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,400,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,101,000 after purchasing an additional 206,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,108,000.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.35. 3,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,283. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39. Hancock Whitney Corp has a fifty-two week low of $32.59 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HWC. SunTrust Banks set a $42.00 price target on Hancock Whitney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.