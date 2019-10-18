State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 16,136 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.30. 36,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,677. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.01. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 12 month low of $10.74 and a 12 month high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GT. BidaskClub raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.00 price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.52.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

