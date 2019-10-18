State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 34,698 Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 65.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,698 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Realogy were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RLGY. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its position in Realogy by 15.2% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 50,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Realogy during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Realogy by 337.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Realogy by 74.4% during the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 268,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 114,531 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Realogy by 1,709.0% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 859,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 811,786 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE RLGY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,478. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $877.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Realogy had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLGY. ValuEngine upgraded Realogy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point set a $7.00 price objective on Realogy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Realogy from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Realogy in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

