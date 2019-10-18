State Street (NYSE:STT) Shares Up 6.1% Following Earnings Beat

Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) shot up 6.1% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $63.77 and last traded at $63.34, 4,958,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 74% from the average session volume of 2,853,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.70.

The asset manager reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.02. State Street had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STT shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on shares of State Street and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.55.

In other State Street news, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De acquired 1,500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.75 per share, for a total transaction of $86,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,670.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $577,375 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. CWM LLC increased its position in State Street by 693.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

