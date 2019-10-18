Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on STL. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of STL stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.32. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $22.17.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $263.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.02 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Sterling Bancorp by 1,069.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 106.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,849,000 after buying an additional 360,596 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the second quarter worth $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 104.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 107,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

